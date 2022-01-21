Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hologic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hologic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 109,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Hologic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

