Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $102.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

