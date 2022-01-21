Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter has a one year low of $89.29 and a one year high of $112.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

