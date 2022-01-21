Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter has a one year low of $89.29 and a one year high of $112.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
