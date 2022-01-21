B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 24,175 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

