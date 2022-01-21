B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

