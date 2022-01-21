B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

