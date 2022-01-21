B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,518 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

NYSE:DHR opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

