Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $26.71

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $25.76. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 4,746 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $937.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,664,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

