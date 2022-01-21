Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Republic Bank worth $93,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,432,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

FRC traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

