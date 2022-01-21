Aviva PLC Trims Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $76,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.