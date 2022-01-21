Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $103,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,155. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.