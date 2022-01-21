Aviva PLC Sells 95,808 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,808 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.46% of Elanco Animal Health worth $68,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 29,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,956. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

