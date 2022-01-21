Aviva PLC Sells 333 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $105,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $20.69 on Friday, reaching $805.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,770. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $906.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $901.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.