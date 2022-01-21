Aviva PLC Sells 10,081 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $74,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,095,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.07. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

