Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,225 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $935,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $7,755,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $32.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $964.00. 412,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,786,930. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $968.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,053.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.