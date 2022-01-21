Aviva PLC Purchases 21,052 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $83,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

