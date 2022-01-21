Aviva PLC Has $291.42 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $291,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $275,270,000 after purchasing an additional 51,789 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $439.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

