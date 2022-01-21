Aviva PLC Has $182.68 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,254 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $182,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

PG stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 146,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

