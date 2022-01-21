Aviva PLC Has $112.22 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $112,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $176.83. 149,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $176.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

