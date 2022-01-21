Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $65,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $734.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,206. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $796.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

