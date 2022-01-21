Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Avantor worth $53,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.