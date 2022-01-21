Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Purchases $10,200.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. Analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

