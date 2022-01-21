Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Sells 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $32.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $964.00. The company had a trading volume of 412,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,786,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,053.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.10. The company has a market capitalization of $968.11 billion, a PE ratio of 322.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

