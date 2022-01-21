Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Sells 2,126 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Avangrid comprises about 1.0% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avangrid by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

