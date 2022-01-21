Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,096,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.9% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,418,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.81 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

