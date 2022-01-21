AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$38.72 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$25.19 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.89.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

