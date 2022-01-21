AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.31.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$38.72 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$25.19 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.89.
In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
