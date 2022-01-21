AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 66,221 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,221 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $32,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.65. 30,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,664. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

