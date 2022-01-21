AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $992,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,680.68. 73,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,875.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,803.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.