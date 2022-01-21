AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $26.76 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 143.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,537 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 117,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

