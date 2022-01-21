AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of 3M worth $53,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $175.58. 54,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,615. 3M has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.09. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.