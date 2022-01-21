AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 105,998 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,998 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $323,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.86. 205,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,098. The firm has a market cap of $222.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

