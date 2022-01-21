AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $43,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,675. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.