Attestor Ltd Sells 40,741 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Attestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the period. 51job makes up 28.3% of Attestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Attestor Ltd’s holdings in 51job were worth $40,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in 51job by 15.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in 51job by 846.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at about $6,590,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 7.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356,744 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

