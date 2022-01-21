ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post sales of $185.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.28 million. ATN International posted sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $600.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 38,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $617.77 million, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

