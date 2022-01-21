Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $292,247.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.51 or 0.07213846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.58 or 1.00127335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063314 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

