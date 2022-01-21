Atlantic Securities Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Neutral

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

