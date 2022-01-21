Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.16) to GBX 2,470 ($33.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.39).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,055 ($28.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($26.05), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($622,450.17). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.54), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,090,500.31).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

