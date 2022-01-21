Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post sales of $188.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $723.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $148.19. 331,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,179. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

