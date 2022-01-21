Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of ASH opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.