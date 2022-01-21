ASD (ASD) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $191.15 million and $2.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006434 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

