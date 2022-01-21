Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,473 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $97,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AMT opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.53. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
