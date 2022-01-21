Artal Group S.A. Decreases Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Artal Group S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Scholar Rock accounts for approximately 1.4% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 5.66% of Scholar Rock worth $64,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

