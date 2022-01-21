Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

ARLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,094,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,442. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $692.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

