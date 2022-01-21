Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Up 18%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO)’s share price was up 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.95 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 21.95 ($0.30). Approximately 1,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.25).

The company has a market cap of £8.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.09.

About Argo Group (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

