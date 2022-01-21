ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €40.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.56 ($46.09).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

