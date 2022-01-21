ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €40.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.56 ($46.09).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

