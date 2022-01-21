ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.