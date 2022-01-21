ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.