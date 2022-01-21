Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.95. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 810,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.