ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been given a C$15.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARX. upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.52.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$14.35.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.7960954 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.