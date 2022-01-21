AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $118.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

