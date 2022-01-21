Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Short Interest Up 18.1% in December

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

